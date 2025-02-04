Josh Kraft announcing run for Boston mayor Tuesday: Watch live at 11 a.m.

Josh Kraft, the son of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, is finally expected to make his run for mayor of Boston official on Tuesday morning.

He is expected to make his announcement at 11 a.m. at Prince Hall in Dorchester. You can watch it live in the video player above.

Kraft released a video on YouTube on Monday in which he outlines his reasons for seeking the mayor's office and his top priority.

"There's a saying we had at the Boys & Girls Club. I care," Kraft says in the video. "I care that Boston is heading in the wrong direction. I care that our region continues to leave many people behind. I care that middle class families are being squeezed by the cost of housing, and I care that City Hall puts politics and ideology ahead of impact. That's why I'm running for mayor."

Kraft says in the video that his number one priority is to lower the cost of housing by building more housing in Boston.

"Strong leadership starts with listening," he says. "I will continue listening to people in every part of Boston, because my life has taught me that you can learn form anyone. True change comes not from orders from City Hall but by empowering people and communities."

The video ends with a slate that reads, "Democrat for Mayor Josh Kraft. More housing. More opportunity."

Watch the full campaign video below:

A source close to Kraft confirmed last month that he was planning to run for mayor of Boston and would make a formal announcement sometime in February.

Kraft's entry into the mayoral race sets up a high-profile battle with incumbent Michelle Wu, who said in an interview last year that she expects to make her official announcement in 2025. Wu gave birth to her third child last month and has already returned to work.

Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn, the son of former Mayor Ray Flynn, had been considering a run as well, but announced last month that he would not seek the office.

Kraft is president of the New England Patriots Foundation and responsible for the family philanthropic initiatives such as the Patriots Foundation, the Revolution Charitable Foundation, and the Kraft Center for Community Health. He also works with the Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts, currently serving as its board chair.

He previously spent 30 years with the Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston, starting there in 1990 as a program coordinator at what is now the Edgerley Family South Boston Club.