Judge blocks Trump's ban on Harvard international students. Here's what we know

President Donald Trump and Harvard University continue to butt heads, but a judge is once again getting in the middle of this bitter battle.

On Thursday night, a judge blocked the president's attempt to ban the school from enrolling foreign students.

Federal Judge Allison Burroughs said her newest order is effective immediately -- and will remain in effect until further notice.

She also extended the temporary restraining order she put on the Trump administration’s previous attempt to end Harvard’s enrollment of international students through June 20.

More than 7,000 F, M and J visa holders who attend, or who have been accepted into, the Ivy League institution remain in limbo as this political battle continues to rage between President Trump and Harvard.

This latest move by the White House would have denied visas to international students who planned to enter the United States to study at Harvard.

Harvard’s President Alan Garber said in a letter to the Harvard Community Thursday that “contingency plans are being developed to ensure that international students and scholars can continue to pursue their work at Harvard this summer and through the coming academic year.”

The Trump administration has targeted Harvard for months, claiming it has not done enough to combat antisemitism on campus during demonstrations against the Israel-Hamas war.

Harvard said in its amended complaint to the court Thursday that it's, “part of a concerted and escalating campaign of retaliation by the government in clear retribution for Harvard exercising its First Amendment rights to reject the government’s demands to control Harvard’s governance, curriculum, and the 'ideology' of its faculty and students.”

It’s unclear what the White House’s response will be.