Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Providence

Judge Clears Way for Trial in Student’s Rape Claim Lawsuit

background-close-up-court-1415558 (1) resized gavel
Pexels/CC

A federal judge in Providence has ruled that a lawsuit by a Rhode Island School of Design student against the college can proceed to trial.

The student claims she was raped by another student during a study abroad program in Ireland in 2016 and the school was negligent in failing to protect her.

The Providence Journal reports U.S. District Judge John McConnell rejected the school's request to dismiss the lawsuit last month. The judge noted the alleged rape occurred in a bedroom provided to the student by the school.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Maine 32 mins ago

Portland Press Herald to Halt Monday’s Print Edition

New England Patriots 2 mins ago

Patriots Fall in Wild-Card Round to Titans

A RISD spokeswoman says school officials "look forward'' to a jury hearing the evidence.

This article tagged under:

ProvidenceDISTRICT COURT
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video NBC10 Boston Digital Originals Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink Uniquely Boston Auto Scene
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us