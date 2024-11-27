‘Nicest judge in the world' finds time to help others as he fights pancreatic cancer

November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness month, and one year into a diagnosis, the nicest judge in the world is still going strong in his fight against the disease.

Judge Frank Caprio sat down with us to talk about how during his toughest times, he's not only giving back to help others, but also taking time to feel thankful for the love and prayers he's received from people around the world.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Caprio, well-known from the four-time Emmy-nominated show Caught in Providence, shared his compassion in the Providence Municipal Courtroom for over 35 years, using his kindness, dignity and respect to give mercy and help people going through a tough time.

His interactions attract millions of his on his social media.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

"Sometimes you can change somebody’s life just by placing your hand on their shoulder and telling them you believe in them," Caprio says.

During his difficult time, he is receiving letters from around the world, supporting him as he battles pancreatic cancer.

“You have been an inspiration, my youngest son who has been a lieutenant in the New Jersey police department is a 15-year survivor of Hodgkin's lymphoma, I will walk a lap in your honor, I believe in the power of prayer," Caprio read from a letter he was sent.

But still, the diagnosis can feel hard.

”That was particularly devastating to me because my dad died from pancreatic cancer. And when they made his diagnosis, he had eight months," Caprio explained.

Family support and daily prayer help get him through. His wrestling days back in the 1950s also give him the fighting spirit.

"I am not giving up. I am not giving up!" Caprio told NBC10 Boston, putting up his fists.

He is also making time to give back to others through the Filomena Fund, which is named after his mother. The fund serves a range of purposes, from paying the fines people can't afford to buying turkeys for those in need for Thanksgiving.

”I really get a warm feeling just to extend the helping hand. And the good Lord is giving me the opportunity to do that. When I was on the bench. And continue to do that now, you know, and I just hope that I can survive this and do it for a lot longer," Caprio said.

Caprio just turned 88 on Nov. 23, and has a new book coming out in February, detailing his life lessons, called "Compassion in the Court: Life-changing stories from America's Nicest Judge."