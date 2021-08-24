Judge to Consider Motion to Dismiss Holyoke Soldiers' Home Officials Tuesday

A Hampden Superior Court judge will hold a hearing Tuesday to consider a motion to dismiss two former Holyoke Soldiers' Home officials in the criminal case brought against them by Attorney General Maura Healey.

In September 2020, Healey charged former superintendent Bennett Walsh and former medical director David Clinton with criminal neglect charges over their alleged role in the March 2020 deadly COVID-19 outbreak at the facility that killed at least 76 veterans.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The defendants filed the motion to dismiss those charges.

Healey at the time said her office's actions constituted "the first criminal case in the country brought against those involved in nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic."

The in-person hearing will be held in Hampden Superior Court in Springfield at 10 a.m.