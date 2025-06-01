Weather

June is here — get ready for summer-like temps this week!

We'll be in the 80s and possibly even 90 in some areas later this week

By Pamela Gardner

NBC Universal, Inc.

On our first day of Meteorological Summer it feels more like early spring. We are still under the influence of that low pressure system that brought us rain Saturday and damaging wind across Cape Cod. 

The wind isn’t as strong on this Sunday, and the air is drier. We see a westerly breeze up to 25-35 mph through sunset. 

Daytime heating brings more clouds around and in a couple spots a shower or sprinkle will be possible but most of southern New England stays all dry. 

High temps stay well below the average high of 71... in the mid 60s. 

Sunday night, keep an eye to the sky for the Northern Lights. Once true darkness occurs late tonight the view should be great, as long as the K index number remains high enough. Sunset for Boston is 8:14 p.m., nautical twilight 9:32 p.m. and astronomical twilight 10:24 p.m. 

There’s still a chance to see the aurora through Monday too. Lows Sunday night fall to the 40s and 50s with a light breeze and departing clouds late. 

Highs on Monday increase to the low 70s, with more heat on the way this week. Sunshine takes over at least through midweek too. Tuesday the heat is on inland with highs in the mid 80s, sea breezes at the coast keep temps in the 70s. 

The heat is on for all with the coast reaching the 80s, inland low 90s with higher humidity on Wednesday.  Same temps for Thursday as well as a cold front slowly approaches from the northwest. 

This swings in storm and rain chances Friday into Saturday, but temps remain in the 70s to 80s into the following week. 

Weather
