Juneteenth marked in Mass. with flag raising, parade and other events

There will be several events in Massachusetts on Thursday to celebrate the Juneteenth holiday.
Among those is a ceremony at the state house, hosted by the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative caucus.
There will also be the noon parade and raising of the Juneteenth flag at the Dillaway-Thomas House located in Boston's Roxbury Heritage State Park.
Celtics star Jaylen Brown will be with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu at the Dorchester Boys and Girls Club where he'll give away more than 100 pairs of his 741 sneakers.
Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when the final enslaved African Americans gained their freedom.