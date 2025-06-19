Massachusetts

Juneteenth marked in Mass. with flag raising, parade and other events

Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when the final enslaved African Americans gained their freedom.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

There will be several events in Massachusetts on Thursday to celebrate the Juneteenth holiday.

Among those is a ceremony at the state house, hosted by the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative caucus.

There will also be the noon parade and raising of the Juneteenth flag at the Dillaway-Thomas House located in Boston's Roxbury Heritage State Park.

Juneteenth or 'Emancipation Day' celebrates the official ending of slavery in the United States. Kwani and Hannah share some events around Boston you can attend to celebrate and honor the historic holiday. Follow NBC10 Boston's The Hub Today:https://instagram.com/thehubtodayhttps://facebook.com/TheHubTodayhttps://twitter.com/TheHubTodayhttps://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston

Celtics star Jaylen Brown will be with Boston Mayor Michelle Wu at the Dorchester Boys and Girls Club where he'll give away more than 100 pairs of his 741 sneakers.

Juneteenth marks the day in 1865 when the final enslaved African Americans gained their freedom.

