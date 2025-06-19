Juneteenth celebrations dampened by anti-DEI policies

It's a moment for celebration and reflection - the nation pausing to commemorate 250,000 slaves in Texas learning of the Emancipation Proclamation two and a half years after it was signed.

“Juneteenth calls us to face the truth and build a future where freedom isn’t delayed for anyone,” said Massachusetts State Rep. Andres Vargas.

“It’s about the real-life actions and the connection to community and the challenges that still exist,” said Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.

But in 2025, many of these events are taking on a somber tone, pointing to federal policies that go against diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

“Every single year we take stock of what we’ve accomplished and what more there is to do,” said Wu. “This year it definitely feels like there’s a lot to do.”

The White House made no mention of the federal holiday on social media and moved forward with a full schedule, including a swearing-in ceremony and a briefing from Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

“I know this is a federal holiday, I want to thank all of you for showing up to work, we are certainly here, we’re working 24/7 right now,” said Leavitt.

In 2020 the Trump White House took a different tack when it came to Juneteenth, with then-Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany laying out the historical significance of the day.

“It is both a remembrance of a blight on our history and a celebration of our nation’s unsurpassed ability to triumph over darkness,” McEnany said at the time.

It's a change in tone local leaders say is only spurring them forward.

“It is a federal holiday that was signed into law and today there are events all across the city,” said Wu.

“While you might be able to dismiss and disregard this Black celebration we’re not going to go there,” said at-Large Boston City Councilor Julia Mejia.

Juneteenth was the first federal holiday to be added since Martin Luther King Jr. Day was given that same status in 1983.