Juror opens up in interview after Karen Read trial

Days after Karen Read was acquitted of serious charges, including murder, in the death of John O'Keefe, we're getting a closer look at the trial through the eyes of a juror.

Paula Prado was Juror 11. She reached out to NBC10 Boston's Sue O'Connell to share her experience weighing the evidence in the controversial case.

Prado said she knew little about the case before being selected, explaining that she had seen a "Free Karen Read" billboard and some lawn signs, but hadn't looked into it.

"That's all I knew about her, her name," she said. "I had no clue what crime, or what she did, who she was, who John was, nothing."

She cited Elizabeth Laposata, Rhode Island's former chief medical examiner, and ARCCA crash reconstruction experts Daniel Wolfe and Andrew Rentschler as defense witnesses who presented compelling evidence.

"They made it just clear and easy for a regular person like me to understand what really happened," she said.

To those who watched the first trial, a notable absence from the witness stand was Michael Proctor, the lead investigator whose testimony in the case ultimately led to his dismissal from the Massachusetts State Police. Neither side called him, with the defense instead having a childhood friend read some of the offensive texts he sent about Read while investigating O'Keefe's death.

We asked Prado how she reacted to hearing those texts.

"There was some wording that made me feel disgust and upset. It's not that you don't have the same reaction if it was him reading," she said. "It's not about who is reading. It's about the content."

