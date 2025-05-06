Shelton

Jury selection to begin for teen accused of killing Fairfield Prep student in Connecticut

By Julia LeBlanc

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three years after the death of a Fairfield Prep student, his alleged killer is set to go on trial.

The jury selection process is set to begin in a Milford courtroom on Tuesday.

Back in May of 2022, police say 17-year-old Jimmy McGrath was stabbed to death outside of a home in Shelton where students from a rival school were having a party.

Raul Valle, who was 16 at the time of the stabbing, is charged with McGrath's murder.

According to court documents, he was at a party with underage drinking at a different home in Shelton and left with at least two other people.

Witnesses told police there was a group text exchange between students from both schools and shortly after, Valle and others showed up. A fight then broke out on the front lawn of a home on Laurel Glen Drive.

Police said Valle stabbed and killed McGrath and hurt three others, who survived.

Valle is out on a $2 million bond while he waits for his trial.

The couple who hosted the party Valle was at was arrested in 2023. They're accused of allowing minors to drink alcohol before the fight happened.

