The prosecution in the Karen Read murder trial rested its case Friday, and the defense called its first witness, a snow plow driver for the town of Canton, Massachusetts.

Thursday began with a win for the defense, as Judge Beverly Cannone told them they would be able to present limited testimony from three witnesses interviewed Tuesday away from the jury, including an L.A. doctor who says the abrasions on John O’Keefe’s arm were caused by a dog, not tail light pieces, as the prosecution maintains.

Read is accused of striking O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV and leaving him for dead in a snowbank on Fairview Road in Canton back in 2022. She has pleaded not guilty, and her defense argues that she was framed.

Meanwhile, Massachusetts State Police Trooper Nicholas Guarino testified Thursday that data he extracted from O’Keefe’s phone shows it remained where his body was later found on the front lawn at 34 Fairview Road in Canton from 12:25 until 6:15 a.m. on Jan. 29, 2022.

Guarino testified Read called her boyfriend’s phone more than 50 times that morning, leaving eight voicemails, some filled with expletives, that were played for the jury.

Irini Scordi-Bello, the medical examiner who performed O’Keefe’s autopsy, also testified Thursday.

She said that she determined his cause of death to be blunt impact and hypothermia, but could not determine the manner of his death.

Medical examiner concludes her testimony, prosecution rests

Scordi-Bello returned to the stand when testimony resumed Friday morning. Under direct examination, O'Keefe's autopsy photos were shown to jurors.

Under cross-examination by defense attorney Elizabeth Little, the medical examiner was asked if O'Keefe's arm injuries were inconsistent with having been struck by a vehicle at 24 mph.

"I don't know. I am not a reconstruction expert. I am not a biomechanics expert," Scordi-Bello said. "I never personally inspected the car, so I cannot offer an opinion on that."

She also testified that O'Keefe's arm had no significant bruising, and no fractures or broken bones.

Scordi-Bello also said that it's possible that the injuries to O'Keefe's face could have been caused by being punched.

She finished her testimony around 10 a.m. Friday, at which point the prosecution rested its case.

Judge denies motion for directed verdict

Just before 10:30 a.m., following a brief recess, court resumed with defense attorney Alan Jackson asking for a directed verdict of not guilty, a ruling that can be issued by a judge if they determine there is not sufficient evidence for a reasonable jury to find a defendant guilty.

He argued that the prosecution failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt and the court should find Read not guilty without the case going to the jury. He said there must be evidence that Read's vehicle killed O'Keefe, and the prosecution did not provide that or any other medical evidence that proves their case.

"The only evidence that is beofre the court is that the Commonwealth's own medical examiner does not believe this is a homicide, and she went on this morning to say that in her expert opinion, the injuries are not classic pedestrian injuries and they are -- every one of them -- consistent with a physical altercation," Jackson said.

Assistant District Attorney Adam Lally began his argument by saying that "surprisingly," he disagreed with the defense's assertions.

He cited some of the physical evidence, along with testimony from public safety officials about Read's own statements where she said she hit O'Keefe with her vehicle, and asked that the motion be denied.

Cannone, however, said she was satisfied that the prosecution had met its burden and immediately denied the defense's motion.

Defense calls its first witness

After the judge's ruling, the defense called its first witness, Brian Loughran, the plow driver responsible for plowing Fairview Road on the day of O'Keefe's death.

He began by testifying about how he is familiar with many members of the Albert family from his time living and working in town and attending school there.