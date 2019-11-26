Jury Visits South Boston Penthouse Where 2 Doctors Were Killed

The jury in the trial of a man accused of killing two doctors in their South Boston penthouse returned to the scene of the murders on Tuesday and learned new details from the officer who discovered their bodies.

Bampimum Teixeira of Chelsea, Massachusetts, is on trial in connection to the May 5, 2017 homicides of Dr. Lina Bolanos and Dr. Richard Field, who were found dead in their 11th-floor condo.

On Tuesday, the jury visited the engaged couple's condo building on Dorchester Avenue in South Boston. Police found the defendant inside their penthouse on the night of the killings.

After the tour, the jury heard from Boston Police officer Christopher Carr, who is also a member of the SWAT Team. He recalled walking into the couple's unit after Teixeira was shot by responding officers.

"I saw a male lying face-down on the ground with his hands behind his back," Carr said. "I also observed a female on her back with her hands behind her back lying in one of the bedrooms."

Carr also testified that something was scribbled on one of the walls inside the couple's condo.

"There were the words, 'he killed my wife,' written on the wall, as well as an X that was drawn over a picture," Carr said.

The statement is similar to what other officers told the jury the defendant was saying as they arrested him.

"He said, 'They're all gonna die. There's a sniper on the roof. They killed my wife,'" officer Steven Collette said.

The officers also recalled hearing Teixeira saying "just shoot me."

Teixeira, an ex-doorman in the condo building, is accused of stabbing the doctors to death inside their penthouse. Prosecutors say they have surveillance video of him lurking out front in the hours before the killings, but his defense attorney says there is no video evidence that he broke into the unit and murdered the doctors.

The jury will return on Wednesday for more testimony before going on a short break for the Thanksgiving holiday.