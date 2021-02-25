Here's What Residents Are Saying About Their Mass. Vaccination Scheduling Struggles

Approximately 50,000 new appointments to get the coronavirus vaccine at mass vaccination sites in Massachusetts were set to go live Thursday morning.

Tens of thousands of people quickly queued up in a "digital waiting room," a new feature intended to prevent potential outages after Massachusetts' Vaxfinder site crashed last week due to high demand.

Some residents said the experience was no better than last Thursday, when the entire site crashed when 1 million people age 65 and older became eligible for the vaccine.

"This morning's experience is just as bad as the previous week," said resident Betty Davis. "Disgusted."

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"I was in the Vax appointment 'waiting Room' with only 4,132 people in front of me this morning," Davis explained. "I checked throughout the night and got in line at 7:10. Within a few minutes where were over 48,000 people in line. When it was 'my turn' at about 7:15 I tired to make an appointment quickly. I was able to identify a supposed 'available slot' and started the process and within 10-15 seconds after I gave my cell # to receive the 'code' I received a message that 'the appointment was no longer available,' despite my receiving a code at least 10 different times."

"New waiting room almost as frustrating as site crashing!" added resident Colleen O'Brien. "I went into sites with availability and I was told I had 1 minute and by the time I entered information appointment was gone. This happened 3 times and then I got a message that I now was in line for MA COVID-19 Vaccination Appointment Sign-ups with more than an hour wait, 95,969 people in line ahead of me with more than an hour EST to get on website! How is this better?"

Others took to social media to express their frustration.

"Got in the wait line at 7:40 am and was told wait was 1 hr. Here I am now at 8:42 with a 5988 minute wait," said one person. "C'mon Massachusetts! Do better. At this point, the site should be warning me that I have no chance."

"Yeah good luck got in the system for Gillette. Over 500 appointments but none left once I was in. Kicked out now 8000 minute wait to get back in," said another.

One resident called the vaccine website rollout a failure. "Even after getting from the waiting room, and finding a day where there is almost 400 slots available for a particular day, the next screen shows there are 0 time slots available for said day."

You can see more reaction from residents below:

Massachusetts vaccine rollout continues to go well... pic.twitter.com/BwGCluYmNm — Alex Lippa (@AlexLippa) February 25, 2021

Adventures in trying to get a vaccine appointment for my mother in Massachusetts: pic.twitter.com/wDI9SQtN6q — Arun Brahmbhatt (@arunodayah) February 25, 2021

The Massachusetts vaccine signup system is useless right now, even if you make it to a page where you begin to fill out the appointment form. I recommend stepping away from the computer, having some tea, and committing to replace Charlie Baker at the soonest available opportunity — Miles Howard (@MilesPerHoward) February 18, 2021

Got in the wait line at 7:40 am and was told wait was 1 hr. Here I am now at 8:42 with a 5988 minute wait. C'mon Massachusetts! Do better. At this point, the site should be warning me that I have no chance. #Massachusetts #vaccine pic.twitter.com/KjunHGR2RB — PetaD56 (@PetaD56) February 25, 2021

Massachusetts Vaccine Website Rollout Failure! Even after getting from the waiting room, and finding a day where there is almost 400 slots available for a particular day, the next screen shows there are 0 time slots available for said day #mapoli @CharlieBakerMA pic.twitter.com/V0QrDdiiUw — Susan Moussalli (@SusanMoussalli) February 25, 2021

Yeah good luck got in the system for Gillette. Over 500 appointments but none left once I was in. Kicked out now 8000 minute wait to get back in #Massachusettsvaccine — carol martinez (@seancool14) February 25, 2021

Could someone please explain how this is an improvement in the Massachusetts vaccine sign-up process? I had been in the waiting room for over 30 minutes with an initial wait time of 36 minutes when this appeared. #MassachusettsCOVID-19 AppointmentSchedulingSite pic.twitter.com/mx6sHRRYwC — Linda Simons (@danceofphoenix) February 25, 2021

I tried to be in that waiting room and the number of people, in front of me, kept going up, as I was waiting. — Kimberley Wright (@KimberleyWri) February 25, 2021

Im 44445 in line at Doubletree — P Munzing (@pmunzing) February 25, 2021

I am 10,559 in line with fewer than 450 appointments left. We need more doses! — Diane (@def242) February 25, 2021

The digital waiting room feature appears to be working BUT the wait is over an hour. Look how many people are in line at this site in Danvers: more than 33,000 people. @NBC10Boston @NECN pic.twitter.com/NiODQFottD — Jeff Saperstone NBC10 Boston (@JeffNBCBoston) February 25, 2021

Nothing like a nice relaxing morning trying to book my parents their Covid vaccines pic.twitter.com/8G2BiHdkD5 — Meg O'Donnell (@meg__odonnell) February 25, 2021

@JeffNBCBoston - The web site “improvements” are a joke. Moments ago, the wait in the waiting room was 700 minutes. — Ann Noble 📎 (@AWin36) February 25, 2021

Got one appointment for my mom. Have multiple screens open and it was still wild. Dad may have to wait...



This is insane.



Again- I salute you- the chief family appointment makers. Next Budweiser commercial should be about us. pic.twitter.com/TyfM08vP8b — Jackie Bruno NBC10 Boston (@JBrunoNBCBoston) February 25, 2021