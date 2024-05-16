Boston

‘Just hit me in the face': Berklee student sucker-punched in random attack

Payton Taylor, a 22-year-old Berklee College of Music student, was walking near the school when a stranger attacked her in broad daylight the day before her graduation

By Michael Rosenfield

A 22-year-old woman attending Berklee College of Music was sucker-punched by a stranger in Boston Friday.

Payton Taylor had just left a rehearsal at the school when she spotted a couple of friends on the street and headed their way.

"Somebody behind me was yelling," she told NBC10 Boston Monday. "I turned around, this man was like, 'Oh, what are you looking at?' and he came up to me and just hit me in the face."

The man sucker-punched her on the sidewalk in broad daylight.

"I fell back," said Taylor. "Slammed my head on the curb."

Her two friends ran over and tackled the suspect.

"He was yelling," said Julian Scott. "He was wrestling, he was fighting back, he was difficult to pin down."

But Taylor's friends were worried about her, so they got up to tend to her and the man took off.

"We just had to let him go," said Scott. "And just handle what was really more important, which was making sure Payton was OK."

Taylor went to the emergency room. She had a concussion, but she was strong enough to perform that evening, and she made it to graduation the next day.

"I don't want to let somebody stop me from something I've been working towards my whole college career," she said.

Police say they are investigating, but so far, no arrests have been made.

