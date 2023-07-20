‘Just turn yourself in': Family pleads with hit-and-run driver who killed 4-year-old

More than 24 hours after a hit-and-run that killed a 4-year-old Boston boy, a memorial is coming together with a lit candle outside his home in Hyde Park.

This comes as family members of the boy issued a public plea for the driver to turn themselves in, saying that's the only thing that can ease their pain and suffering right now.

Boston police released new surveillance video Wednesday of the car believed to have run over the young boy. The car is a dark gray subcompact hatchback that was driving on Wood Avenue going north toward Cummins Highway. The car was captured on surveillance video on Tuesday around 9:30 p.m., just one street before the intersection where the boy was hit.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Investigators haven't said whether speed might have been a factor. For now, they are focusing on finding the driver.

Police have not released the child's name, but family member Heroldy Limage identified the victim Wednesday as his 4-year-old nephew, Ivan.

Limage told NBC10 Boston the family was gathered that night, getting ready to go outside to see a car that Ivan's mother had just bought, when they heard the crash.

"Honestly, if he even sees this, just turn yourself in," Limage said. "The least you could've done is just stop and check on the kid. That was too much for you to do. You know, help us by stopping this suffering. Bring yourself to the police and let them do their job."

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police at 617-343-4470. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting "TIP" to 27463.