Just when you thought you'd seen everything: A porta-potty ‘Storrowing' on Memorial Drive

"Storrowings," where overheight vehicles hit low-clearance bridges on Storrow Drive and other Boston roads, has become a common experience here.

But this one takes the (urinal) cake.

A truck carrying portable toilets driving on Memorial Drive in Cambridge on Monday morning struck the Massachusetts Avenue overpass, knocking two porta-potties off the truck and depositing them smack in the middle of morning traffic.

The truck initially left the scene, but returned about 20 minutes later.

No injuries were reported.

NBC10 Boston photojournalist Mark Garfinkel was on the scene and captured these images of the unfortunate incident: