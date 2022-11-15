Justice Department Launches Investigation into Worcester Police Department

A Justice Department investigation will address whether the Worcester Police Department has a pattern of excessive use of force and discriminatory policing based on race or sex is underway, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts confirmed Tuesday.

The U.S. Attorney's Office will look into department policies, procedures, training and other elements to determine if there is a pattern of issues. They will also look into the department's existing systems of accountability, such as how it looks into allegations of misconduct or other disciplinary measures.

"Worcester police officers have a challenging job of ensuring the safety of the Worcester community. This often means responding to or encountering tense and at times dangerous conflicts and situations. I am well aware that the overwhelming majority of officers serve and do their jobs with honor, pride, restraint and distinction," said United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins in a media release.

The investigation falls under the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994, which concerns protecting citizens' Constitutional rights when dealing with law enforcement.

The Springfield Police Department was the subject of a similar investigation starting in 2018. In that investigation, the U.S. Attorney's Office said their investigation found chronic issues with use of force and poor record-keeping, among other problems.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.