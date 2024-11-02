Elections

Justice Department to monitor polls in Massachusetts

The Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department will be coordinating the effort, according to their press release.

Voting Booths set up in rows on Election Day
Getty Images

The Department of Justice announced on Friday that is plans to monitor compliance with voting laws in 27 states, including Massachusetts and Rhode Island, during the November 5 general election.

The DOJ will be monitoring compliance in the following cities:

  • Everett, Massachusetts;
  • Fitchburg, Massachusetts;
  • Leominster, Massachusetts;
  • Lowell, Massachusetts;
  • Malden, Massachusetts;
  • Methuen, Massachusetts;
  • Quincy, Massachusetts;
  • Salem, Massachusetts;
  • Pawtucket, Rhode Island;
  • Providence, Rhode Island;
  • Woonsocket, Rhode Island;

This personnel will include people from multiple divisions and will maintain contact with state and local elections officials.

Monitors will be available during election day to receive questions and complaints from the public related to possible violations of federal voting rights laws. 

You can find more information here.

Elections
