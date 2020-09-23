‘Justice Is Demanded': Mass. Politicians React to Indictment in Breonna Taylor Case

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh is among the local politicians reacting to news Wednesday that no police officers are facing criminal charges in direct connection to Breonna Taylor's death.

While one officer was indicted for shooting into apartments next to Taylor's during the March 13 raid in Louisville, Kentucky, the two other officers who fired inside Taylor's apartment -- including the detective who fired the fatal shot -- were not charged.

Reaction was swift to the announcement from a grand jury, with many in Massachusetts expressing frustration at what they said is a lack of justice in the case.

At a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Walsh said he stands with those who demand justice for Taylor.

"I want to acknowledge the news from Kentucky that the police officers who shot and killed Breonna Taylor were not indicted by the grand jury," Walsh said. "Breonna Taylor was a young woman with an entire life ahead of her, that was taken away from her. I stand with those who demand justice for Breonna. We must demand justice for every precious Black life cut short by systemic racism in our country."

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced that no charges could be filed against the two detectives who fired shots that hit Breonna Taylor because the detectives' use of force was authorized after they were fired upon first.

Walsh said his thoughts and prayers are with Taylor's family, the people of Kentucky, and people across the country experiencing pain, including in Boston.

"There has to be more transparency when incidents like this occur," he said. "Justice is demanded."

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, of Massachusetts' 7th Congressional District, said she was heartbroken by the ruling.

"Today, the edges of this most recent shard of injustice are especially sharp," she wrote on Twitter. "I am gutted. I am heartbroken."

Pressley acknowledged that Taylor saved lives as an EMT, and yet her own was taken far too soon.

"I am not resigned to this outcome, I am resolved," Pressley said. "We won’t rest. This isn’t over."

Other Massachusetts politicians reacting with disappointment to the news Wednesday included Congressman Joe Kennedy III and Congresswoman Katherine Clark, who represent the state's 4th and 5th congressional districts, respectively.

"There is no justice in an unjust system," Kennedy wrote on Twitter. "This isn’t close to good enough."

He said there can be no justice without systemic change.

"Breonna Taylor deserved better," he said. "In her name, our fight continues."

Clark echoed Kennedy, saying the indictment isn't even close to justice for Taylor.

"This isn't justice," Rep. Clark wrote on Twitter. "Not even close."

Elsewhere in New England, Rep. Peter Welch, of Vermont, said the decision Wednesday "once again shines a light on the brutal injustice of our 'justice' system."

"Breonna Taylor deserves justice for being gunned down in her home," he wrote on Twitter. "This is not it."