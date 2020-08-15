Juvenile Arrested at Wretham Outlets for Stoughton Teen's Murder

A juvenile was arrested Friday at the Wrentham Outlets in connection with the murder of 17-year-old Christian Vines in broad daylight an apartment complex in Stoughton, Massachusetts, the Norfolk County District Attorney announced.

Stoughton police and state troopers made the arrest around 6:45 p.m. Friday. The juvenile, who was not identified, was taken into custody without incident, authorities said.

The arrest comes weeks after Vines was found shot in the driver's seat of his car outside 31 Jones Terrace. Vines was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital, Stoughton police said at the time.

Vines' mother, Annette, said her son was a basketball player at Avon High School and was set to graduate on Aug. 8.

"I love my son," she said at the time of his death. "I can't believe he's gone."

Following the shooting on July 21, witnesses told police two people ran from the scene on foot.

It's unknown why Vines was at the condo complex, but police do not believe the attack was random. They also said Vines was not known to them.

Authorities say the juvenile is expected to be arraigned in Stoughton District Court on Monday, Aug. 17. It's unclear if the suspect has a lawyer.

