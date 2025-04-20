Juvenile arrested in Chelsea shooting that left 33-year-old critically injured

Police say a juvenile has been arrested on connection with a shooting Wednesday night in Chelsea, Massachusetts, that left a 33-year-old man critically injured.

Chelsea police said they responded to a report of a possible stabbing victim in the area of Webster Avenue and Broadway around 10 p.m. Wednesday and instead found a local resident on the ground suffering from a significant head injury as the result of a single gunshot.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken by ambulance to Massachusetts General Hospital. He remains in critical condition.

Chelsea police announced Saturday that after an extensive investigation, detectives identified and apprehended a juvenile suspect from the city. They said the suspect faces multiple charges, including illegal possession of a firearm and armed assault with intent to murder.

Due to the suspect's age, their name is not being released.

“I commend our detectives and the State Police detectives assigned to the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office for working tirelessly to bring a suspect into custody so swiftly," Chelsea Police Chief Keith Houghton said in a statement. "However, I am deeply alarmed that we are charging a juvenile with allegedly carrying an illegal firearm and using it in such a senseless act of violence. This speaks to a larger issue that we as a community must confront together.”

The investigation remains ongoing, according to police.