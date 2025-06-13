Juvenile arrested in connection with double murder in Maine

A juvenile has been arrested in connection with a double murder in central Maine earlier this week.

Maine State Police said they responded to a residence on Windsor Road in Chelsea shortly after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found two men dead.

Detectives and evidence response technicians with the Major Crimes Unit responded to investigate and process the scene.

Two men's bodies were taken to the chief medical examiner's office in Augusta, where autopsies will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of their deaths.

State police said a juvenile male was arrested at the scene and charged with murder. He was taken into custody and transported to Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to state police, and no additional information is being released at this time.