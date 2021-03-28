Local

Juvenile Arrested in Shooting Death of Mass. Man

By The Associated Press

Black and white close-up of silver handcuffs
Getty Images

A juvenile has been arrested in the shooting death of a man in the Berkshires.

District Attorney Andrea Harrington’s office said state police arrested the suspect Friday evening in Springfield.

The juvenile, who is not being identified because of their age, is charged in the death of Benjamin Martinez, 34, of Springfield. They will be arraigned Monday in Northern Berkshire District Court in North Adams.

Martinez was found dead last Thursday in an apartment in Adams. Investigators deemed the death suspicious, and the state medical examiner later confirmed the cause of death was homicide by gunshot.

"I send my deep condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Martinez for their loss,'' Harrington said in a statement. ``I thank the detectives for their meticulous work over the last four days to quickly solve this crime and bring the suspect into custody.''

Copyright AP - Associated Press

