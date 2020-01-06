Local
stabbing

Juvenile in Custody Following Stabbing Outside Rockport Middle School: Police

NBC10 Boston

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story reported a juvenile victim had been hospitalized. There is no word yet on the victim's condition.

A juvenile was in custody Monday morning after allegedly stabbing another juvenile outside Rockport Middle School, according to police.

The alleged assailant has been taken into custody, authorities said.

Aerial footage showed a police presence at the middle school.

Details on what led up to the stabbing were not immediately available. The victim's condition is unclear.

The investigation is ongoing.

