Juvenile injured in hit-and-run in Boston, police say

A juvenile was hit by a car in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood on the Fourth of July, and the driver of the vehicle took off, police said.
The incident happened just before 8 p.m. near Dana Avenue and Loring Street, according to Boston police.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information about the crash should call the Boston Police Department.