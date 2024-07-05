Boston

Juvenile injured in hit-and-run in Boston, police say

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Boston Police Department

By Staff Reports

Getty Images

A juvenile was hit by a car in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood on the Fourth of July, and the driver of the vehicle took off, police said.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. near Dana Avenue and Loring Street, according to Boston police.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Boston Police Department.

