Juvenile injured in hit-and-run in Boston, police say

A juvenile was hit by a car in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood on the Fourth of July, and the driver of the vehicle took off, police said.

The incident happened just before 8 p.m. near Dana Avenue and Loring Street, according to Boston police.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the crash should call the Boston Police Department.