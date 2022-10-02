Boy Riding Dirt Bike Killed in Crash With Pickup Truck; 2nd Boy Flown to Boston Hospital

Two boys were riding on a dirt bike Sunday afternoon, when they were involved in a crash with a pickup truck, leaving one dead and the other injured, police said.

The Hudson police and fire departments responded to the area of 45 Wason Road around 12:15 p.m. for the report of a motor vehicle accident and found a Ford Ranger pickup truck and Kawasaki dirt bike had collided.

The boy who was driving the dirt bike died at the scene, police said. His passenger was taken to Elliot Hospital before being flown by medical helicopter to a hospital in Boston. There was no immediate update on the second boy's condition.

Police said neither the dirt bike driver or passenger was wearing a helmet.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The woman driving the pickup truck was not injured, police said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the deadly crash. An investigation is ongoing.

Hudson is a town in Hillsborough County, and is located along the Massachusetts state line.