Juvenile shot in East Boston, police say

Boston police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Tuesday in East Boston.

Officers responded to Bennington Street after the shooting was reported.

A juvenile male was hospitalized after suffering non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Authorities did not say whether any arrests have been made.

The shooting is under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.