Juvenile Shot in Lynn, Police Say

Police in Lynn, Massachusetts, say a juvenile male suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting at the intersection of Fayette Street and Marianna Street

A juvenile was shot multiple times Tuesday afternoon in Lynn, Massachusetts, police said.

The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. at the intersection of Fayette Street and Marianna Street, according to the Lynn Police Department.

The male victim was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital. His condition was not known, but police said the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Investigators say no arrests have been made.

