Fairhaven

K-9 Injured by Vehicle Crashing Into Cruiser

The dog was brought to a local veterinary hospital and continues to undergo tests and monitoring

By Alec Greaney

A car crashed into an Environmental Police K-9 cruiser in Fairhaven on Tuesday morning, injuring a police dog inside, according to authorities.

The dog, K-9 Kank, was the only occupant of a marked police car when the other vehicle collided with the cruiser, Fairhaven police said. K-9 Hank was taken to a local veterinary hospital, where he is being treated for hematoma of his spleen.

The driver was also injured, police say, and was transported to Rhode Island Hospital.

The Massachusetts Environmental Police officer was conducting routine hunting patrol duties on foot in the woods away from the vehicle, and was uninjured.

Massachusetts State Police are investigating the incident. They have not said whether the driver would be charged.

