Kamala Harris to visit New Hampshire for campaign event this week

Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting New Hampshire this week as her campaign blitz continues across the U.S.

NBC10 Boston is told Harris will be in the Granite State for an event on Wednesday. Additional details around the vice president's visit were not immediately available.

With the election rapidly approaching, Harris is crisscrossing the nation to encourage voters to work hard to elect her in November. On the heels of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Harris was in Georgia with her running mate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday.

She'll spend Labor Day with President Joe Biden in Detroit and Pittsburgh, and then head to New England.

Walz was just in the region last week to rally support for their White House ticket, speaking at the International Association of Firefighters' conference in Boston on Wednesday.

According to polling from Gallup, Democrats’ enthusiasm about their vote has surged over the past few months. About 8 in 10 Democrats now say they are more enthusiastic than usual about voting, compared with 55% in March.