Kane Brown to play Fenway Park in 2024. Here's how to get tickets

Country star Kane Brown is scheduled to play Fenway Park during his 2024 "In the Air Tour," he announced Wednesday.

The tour will include 31 dates in 29 cities, kicking off March 28 in Charlottsville, Virginia.

The Fenway date is scheduled for July 20. LOCASH and RaeLynn will be the opening acts at the Boston show.

Brown last played at Fenway in June, making history as the first Black artist to sell out a headlining show there in the venue's over 100-year history.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Kane Brown wished he had a Boys & Girls Club growing up - but at least he helped renovate one for today's youth. The country star talks about what it was like returning to the Lowe's where he used to wear a red vest, and seeing all the old coworkers who encouraged him to become an artist.

The "In the Air Tour" comes on the heels of Brown's "Drunk or Dreaming Tour," which wrapped up this summer. Wednesday's announcement comes one day before he is scheduled to release his new single, "I Can Feel It," which samples Phil Collins' legendary drum solo and single from "In the Air Tonight."

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. at redsox.com/concerts. You can also register at kanebrownmusic.com for the pre-sale beginning Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. Some select dates will go on sale on Oct. 5.

Below is a full list of tour dates:

Thursday, March 28, 2024 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena

Friday, March 29, 2024 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

Saturday, March 30, 2024 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Thursday, April 4, 2024 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Friday, April 5, 2024 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena

Saturday, April 6, 2024 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

Thursday, April 11, 2024 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

Friday, April 12, 2024 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena

Thursday, April 18, 2024 Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena

Friday, April 19, 2024 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

Saturday, April 20, 2024 Grand Forks, ND Alerus Center

Friday, April 26, 2024 Lubbock, TX United Supermarkets Arena

Saturday, April 27, 2024 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Sunday, April 28, 2024 Austin, TX Moody Center

Thursday, May 9, 2024 Eugene, OR Matthew Knight Arena

Friday, May 10, 2024 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

Saturday, May 11, 2024 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

Friday, May 17, 2024 Salt Lake City, UT Delta Center

Saturday, May 18, 2024 Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena

Sunday, May 19, 2024 Temple, AZ Boots In The Park

Thursday, May 30, 2024 Orlando, FL Amway Center

Friday, May 31, 2024 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

Saturday, June 1, 2024 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena

Friday, June 7, 2024 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

Saturday, June 8, 2024 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

Thursday, June 20, 2024 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest

Saturday, July 20, 2024 Boston, MA Fenway Park

Friday, August 16, 2024 Seattle, WA T-Mobile Park

Saturday, August 24, 2024 Los Angeles, CA BMO Stadium

Friday, September 6, 2024 Denver, CO Coors Field

Saturday, September 14, 2024 Arlington, TX Globe Life Field