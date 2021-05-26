Karen Akunowicz to Open Bar Volpe in South Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A James Beard Award winner who opened an Italian restaurant in South Boston a couple of years ago is going to be opening another Italian dining spot nearby.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to an article from Food & Wine, Karen Akunowicz is planning to open Bar Volpe "blocks" away from Fox & the Knife on West Broadway, though no specific address has been given as of yet. The new restaurant will focus at least in part on Southern Italian fare including seafood dishes, and the 5,200-square-foot space will feature an in-house pasta shop and a wood-fired grill. If all goes as planned, Bar Volpe will open in the fall.

Previous to Fox & the Knife, Akunowicz worked at such places as Ten Tables, Via Matta, Oleana, and Myers + Chang.

by Marc Hurwitz

Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)