‘We're elated': Karen Read's brother says she's relieved after verdict, talks what's next

Karen Read's brother Nathan has been by her side for both trials. He sat down with NBC10 Boston on Saturday for a one-on-one interview to talk about the verdict, the impact this case had on his family and what is next.

Nathan Read was in the courtroom when the not guilty verdict was read. His first reaction, he said, was elation and celebration.

"We heard the crowd just explode outside," he recalled. "It just reverberated through the building. It's a sound and a feeling I will never forget."

On Wednesday, his sister was acquitted in the January 2022 murder of her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe.

The first case ended in a mistrial. Nathan Read says there was a difference this time around.

"I think we ran a tighter case and I think the Commonwealth did, too, by the way," he said.

Nathan Read says a younger jury may have also helped this time around.

Both cases captured worldwide attention. That's something he says he was surprised by at first.

"When social media got involved and some of the YouTubers got involved, that really changed and I think it woke up the mainstream media and also our supporters," he said.

Nathan Read says the last 3.5 years years has taken a toll.

"The toughest part for me is seeing my sister dragged through the mud, that she did this, when we know from the beginning that she didn't," he said.

Nathan Read said he's not sure if they will ever have answers as to what really happened on Jan. 29, 2022.

"I question that," he said. "I struggle with that. I think our family has to make peace with the fact that we may never."

And while Wednesday's verdict was a relief for the Read family, Nathan Read expressed sympathy for the O'Keefe family.

"Karen can be not guilty and factually innocent and we can still feel for that family and what their losses are," he said.

As for what's next, Nathan Read says he doesn't think his sister will return to teaching or finance. He says life will be different.

"She's earned, in my opinion, whatever she wants to do," he said. "What's she going to do I don't know. There's been a lot of hugs and a lot of tears. Those emotions are coming out now but we will support her and we love her and she's just relieved and we're elated for that."

