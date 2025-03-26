Judge extends buffer zone for Karen Read's second trial

There will be a buffer zone around the courthouse for Karen Read's second trial that extends to a larger area than the one originally set for the first trial.

The order from Judge Beverly Cannone comes in response to a request from the commonwealth, which requested the buffer zone that was granted for the previous trial be reinstated and extended.

Read is accused of hitting and killing Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, her boyfriend, with her SUV in January 2022. However, her defense team claims she is the victim of a law enforcement cover-up. The case has drawn widespread media attention and the last trial featured large crowds of protesters gathered outside the courthouse each day.

During the last trial, protesters were prohibited from demonstrating within 200 feet of the court complex, which includes the Norfolk Superior Court building and the parking area behind the Norfolk County Registry of Deeds building. This time the same rule will apply, but the buffer zone will also be extended to an area marked by Bates Court, Bullard Street, Ames Street and Court Street.

The court order said this is to ensure Read's right to a fair trial. There is concern that jurors could be prejudiced or intimidated by the messages of the protesters. Chanting, yelling and car horns could often be heard inside the courthouse during the first trial.

The judge also ruled that no one will be allowed to wear buttons, photographs, clothing or insignia related to the case inside the court during the trial, and law enforcement officers who are testifying are prohibited from wearing their uniforms or police emblems inside.

Jury selection in the second trial is set to begin on April 1.