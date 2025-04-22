Man filming is arrested in Karen Read buffer zone as retrial begins, police say

A man was arrested inside the buffer zone around Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Massachusetts, for Karen Read's retrial Tuesday morning, police said, alleging he'd been filming inside the court-ordered area and refused to leave.

The buffer zone, expanded for the retrial that also began Tuesday morning, is in place to prevent protesters from affecting proceedings in the closely watched murder trial.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

The incident began about 8:30 a.m., according to Massachusetts State Police. They said a trooper saw a man lingering inside the buffer zone, and asked him to leave several times while explaining the court order.

The man, identified as 42-year-old Arlington resident Bao Nguyen, didn't leave, and he was arrested over the court order, police said. He was due in Dedham District Court Tuesday afternoon to face a charge of trespassing; it wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to his arrest.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

After he was taken into custody, he asked for medical attention, and was evaluated by a local EMS before being taken for booking, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear what Nguyen was allegedly filming inside the buffer zone.