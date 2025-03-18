Commonwealth requests buffer zone be extended in Karen Read's retrial

The Commonwealth has filed a motion asking that the court reinstate a buffer zone prohibiting demonstrations around Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham during Karen Read's retrial.

The buffer zone would prohibit demonstrations, signs and clothing in favor of either party or law enforcement.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

A buffer zone during the first trial was put in place within 200 feet of the courthouse, which is located in downtown Dedham.

The new filing requests that the prior buffer zone be reinstated with two changes.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The first requested change is to extend the buffer zone "to include the area encompassed within Bates Court, Bullard Street, Ames Street and Court Street."

The second change requested by the prosecution is that the buffer zone "expressly include a mechanism for its enforcement." The state asks that police are authorized "to use reasonable physical force" to ensure compliance.