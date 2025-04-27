Karen Read

Karen Read trial: What it's like visiting the Canton crime scene as a juror

The trip gave "us an idea of where the landmarks are in general," said Ronald Estanislao, a juror in the first trial

By Asher Klein

Jurors on the Karen Read retrial headed out to Canton on Friday to see the place where John O'Keefe was found mortally injured in the snow three years ago.

The media wasn't allowed to be close by on the trip — Judge Beverly Cannone ordered members of the media to keep at least 100 yards away from jurors in order to protect Read's right to a fair trial through an impartial jury — but we brought in Ronald Estanislao, a juror in the first trial, which ended in a hung jury, to give us insight into what the trip is like.

Estanislao and the other jurors in the first trial also visited the home on Fairview Road where O'Keefe was found. On "Canton Confidential" Friday night, he walked host Glenn Jones through the trip.

"We were in the bus with court officers, attorneys as well as the judge and we were given instructions prior, as you saw in the courtroom," he said.

Karen Read's SUV on a tow truck — it was placed outside the Canton, Massachusetts, home on Fairview Road for the jury view in Read's second murder trial on Friday, April 25, 2025.
The jurors couldn't bring their phones or take pictures or notes. They also couldn't go too close to the home.

Some people were measuring paces between spots outside the home, Estanislao said. Others were looking at where lights were.

Estansilao noted that the trip came in the middle of the testimony. The trip gave "us an idea of where the landmarks are in general."

Watch the full interview, and the rest of "Canton Confidential," in the view player above. You can also see it and every episode on our YouTube page or hear them as podcasts wherever you listen.

