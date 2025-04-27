Karen Read trial: What it's like visiting the Canton crime scene as a juror

Jurors on the Karen Read retrial headed out to Canton on Friday to see the place where John O'Keefe was found mortally injured in the snow three years ago.

The media wasn't allowed to be close by on the trip — Judge Beverly Cannone ordered members of the media to keep at least 100 yards away from jurors in order to protect Read's right to a fair trial through an impartial jury — but we brought in Ronald Estanislao, a juror in the first trial, which ended in a hung jury, to give us insight into what the trip is like.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Estanislao and the other jurors in the first trial also visited the home on Fairview Road where O'Keefe was found. On "Canton Confidential" Friday night, he walked host Glenn Jones through the trip.

"We were in the bus with court officers, attorneys as well as the judge and we were given instructions prior, as you saw in the courtroom," he said.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

NBC10 Boston via pool NBC10 Boston via pool

The jurors couldn't bring their phones or take pictures or notes. They also couldn't go too close to the home.

Some people were measuring paces between spots outside the home, Estanislao said. Others were looking at where lights were.

Estansilao noted that the trip came in the middle of the testimony. The trip gave "us an idea of where the landmarks are in general."

Watch the full interview, and the rest of "Canton Confidential," in the view player above. You can also see it and every episode on our YouTube page or hear them as podcasts wherever you listen.