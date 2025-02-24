Karen Read case: Federal investigation ends with no charges filed, source says

The federal investigation into the handling of the Karen Read case has ended, and no charges are being filed against law enforcement, a source with direct knowledge tells NBC10 Boston.

That investigation played a significant role in the first trial against Read, who's been accused of killing her boyfriend Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, by hitting him with her SUV.

Crash reconstruction experts hired by federal prosecutors looking into how the case was handled came to a different conclusion, a theory that Read's lawyers were able to discuss in front of the jury. They couldn't come to a unanimous decision, leading to a mistrial this summer.

Read's retrial is due for April, with the continuation of a major court hearing — in which prosecutors are expected to discuss the defense's crash reconstruction experts — coming Tuesday. At the start of the hearing last week, prosecutors had implied the defense may have had a closer relationship with the experts than what was revealed to the judge, prompting the judge to suspend the hearing, citing "grave concern."

Asked Monday whether the federal investigation into O'Keefe's death and Read's arrest was over, a representative for the U.S. Attorney's Office for Massachusetts said they didn't have a comment.