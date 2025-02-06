Karen Read case returns to court for motions hearing: Watch live at 9 a.m.

Karen Read is scheduled to return to court Thursday for a motions hearing.
Read is accused of hitting her boyfriend, Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, with her SUV in January 2022 and leaving him to die in a snowstorm. She faces second-degree murder and other charges. Read has maintained her innocence and claims she is the victim of a police coverup. Her first trial, which captured attention across the country, ended in a mistrial last summer. Her second trial is set to begin in April.
The defense team has said they intend to fight for a dismissal of the charges against her before the trial begins.
