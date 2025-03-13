Karen Read case: Trooper Proctor to go before trial board for third day

Embattled Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor will face a third day of trial board proceedings Thursday as the board weighs whether he should remain on the force based on his handling of the Karen Read case.

The second day of proceedings on Feb. 10 ended without a decision, with a state police representative announcing that at least one more will be needed. Proctor will return to police headquarters in Framingham on Thursday, and if another day is needed, that Friday as well.

The hearings are not open to the public.

When the trial board hearing concludes, any recommendations would be sent to the leader of the state police, Col. Geoffrey Noble, and to the state’s POST Commission. There's no timeline for how long that would take.

This is a continuation of proceedings that started in January – and it obviously has implications far beyond Proctor’s own career in law enforcement.

With the retrial of Karen Read’s murder case coming up in April, a lot is riding on the outcome of this trial board hearing. Allegations of bad behavior by law enforcement -- and the fallout -- have been a central theme of the case.

As the lead investigator in the Read case, Proctor faced allegations of misconduct and criticism for his highly offensive text messages about Read that were read aloud in court during the first trial.

Proctor’s initial suspension came after Read’s mistrial was declared last July.

NBC10 Boston Legal Analyst Michael Coyne says Proctor’s conduct could hurt the commonwealth’s case.

“In my opinion, it couldn’t look much worse right now – the language that he used, the things he was telling his friends, and the involvement of his superiors in some of those text messages, to me it’s virtually catastrophic for the government as is, so it only could marginally get worse as I see it," Coyne said. "But it could get worse obviously if he’s terminated and now you still nonetheless have to put him on the stand.”