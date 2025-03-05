Back-to-back hearings on Wednesday in Karen Read case

Wednesday continues a busy week in the Karen Read murder case, with two separate hearings scheduled.

A hearing in federal court is scheduled for 9:30 a.m., before the case returns to Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham at 11 a.m.

Wednesday's federal court hearing will deal with Read's team's appeal for the dismissal of two charges in their ongoing Double Jeopardy argument.

Her defense team filed the appeal to the federal court last month, after the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court denied the request.

As we near the second trial against Karen Read, last-minute procedural matters were the subject of a court hearing Tuesday.

"Ms. Read is currently facing an April 1, 2025 retrial in Norfolk County Superior Court, after a prior mistrial in July 2024. This Petition contends that such retrial will violate Ms. Read’s Fifth and Fourteenth Amendment protections against Double Jeopardy," the filing in Massachusetts' U.S. district court reads.

The defense has said that several jurors in the first trial revealed to them that the jury was in agreement that Read was not guilty on the charges of second-degree murder and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death. But last month, the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruled against them, upholding a lower court's decision to deny their motion to dismiss.

After the federal court hearing, Wednesday's hearing in Norfolk Superior will see continued arguments from both sides before Judge Beverly Cannone, who is presiding over the case.

Defense attorney Alan Jackson is expected to give his argument for another motion to dismiss, this one filed in local court, over Read's allegation that she "has been severely prejudiced by the Commonwealth's pervasive misconduct."

The motion to dismiss, "for extraordinary governmental misconduct," was originally filed in Norfolk Superior Court under seal. It was released with redactions Thursday — large portions of the document, 147 pages with appendices, are blacked out.

You can watch a livestream of the Norfolk Superior Court hearing on this page and on our live blog. Cameras are not allowed in federal court, but a reporter will share updates to our live blog from inside the hearing.