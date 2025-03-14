Karen Read case: what to know as retrial draws nearer

The high-profile case against Karen Read is set for a new trial starting April 1.

Read is accused in the 2022 death of her Boston police officer boyfriend, John O'Keefe, in Canton, Massachusetts. Prosecutors argue she hit him with her SUV and left him for dead, while Read has claimed she is being framed in a coverup. Despite efforts by the defense to have charges dismissed, she faces the same three charges from the original trial - second-degree murder, motor vehicle manslaughter and leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death.

There were significant updates in the case on Thursday. Here's what we've learned.

Prosecutors release witness list

There are 86 names of potential witnesses on a list released by the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office ahead of Karen Read's second trial next month. While not everyone on the list will testify, this gives insight into what to expect from the Commonwealth's case.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor, the lead investigator in the case who is suspended after testifying in the first trial, is still listed as a witness for the prosecution, despite sending disturbing text messages about the defendant to his colleagues.

Another notable name on the list is Aiden Kearney, the blogger better known as Turtleboy.

Kearney's coverage of the case, which has garnered extensive attention, has led prosecutors to charge him with witness intimidation. He's denied those allegations. He was not called in the first trial.

Read's father, William, who has been a staunch defender of his daughter, is also on the list.

Federal judge says court won't intervene in Read's case

Also on Thursday, a federal judge denied Read's request to throw out two charges brought against because some of the jurors have come forward to say the group unanimously agreed to acquit Read on counts of second-degree murder and leaving the scene of an accident.

Judge Dennis Saylor's 28-page denial backs Judge Beverly Cannone's decision-making in declaring a mistrial last summer and denies that comments from jurors after the trial's end count as a verdict, meaning, "as a matter of federal constitutional law, [Read] was not actually acquitted of any of the relevant offenses," and retrying her does not amount to double jeopardy.

This was one of several efforts the defense has made to have charges against Read thrown out.

Trooper Proctor's family speaks out

The wife and sister of Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor, the lead investigator in the Karen Read case who's been suspended from the force, have released statements Wednesday saying that Read's lawyers have maligned Proctor's character as a distraction from the case.

The statement was released as Proctor was before a state police trial board for his third hearing on whether he should remain on the force based on his handling of the case. The trial board is currently deliberating his fate but as of Friday morning a final decision had not been announced.

Proctor faced allegations of misconduct and criticism for derogatory text messages he sent about Read that were read aloud in court during the first trial. Proctor admitted on the stand that those messages were unprofessional and regrettable, but said they didn't affect the investigation.

In the statement, his wife and sister defended him, and asked the public to "actually look at the facts of this case," which they believe point to Read's guilt.