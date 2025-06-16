Karen Read

What are the charges Karen Read is facing? Here's a closer look

The jury is considering three charges in their deliberations.

By Marc Fortier

As the jury continues deliberating Monday in Karen Read's second murder trial, they are weighing three separate charges brought against her by the Commonwealth.

The first charge, second-degree murder, is the most serious charge, and if convicted, Read could face life in prison.

The second charge, manslaughter while operating a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor, alleges that Read was driving drunk when she hit and killed John O'Keefe with her SUV.

The third charge, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, alleges that Read left the scene after hitting O'Keefe without providing any assistance or reporting the incident.

Read, 45, is accused of fatally striking O'Keefe, her Boston police officer boyfriend, with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow outside a house party where other local police and a federal agent were closing out a night of drinking in 2022. Read's lawyers say O’Keefe, 46, was beaten, bitten by a dog, then left outside a home in Canton in a conspiracy orchestrated by the police that included planting evidence against Read.

