The family of Read's Boston police officer boyfriend, John O'Keefe, filed a wrongful death suit against Read and the two bars they visited on the night he died

Karen Read will not be deposed in a civil case against her until the conclusion of her second criminal trial, which is scheduled to begin in January, a judge ruled Thursday.

The family of her Boston police officer boyfriend, John O'Keefe, filed a wrongful death suit against Read and the two Canton, Massachusetts, bars they visited on the night he died.

Read's lawyers want the civil case to be put on hold until after her second criminal trial next year, a request backed by the other defendants - Waterfall Bar & Grill and C.F. McCarthy's - in their own motions. In the criminal case, Read is accused of hitting O'Keefe with her SUV and leaving him to die in a snowstorm. She faces charges of second-degree murder, knowingly leaving the scene of an accident and involuntary manslaughter.

Judge William White agreed with an argument from Read's team that she could face the risk of self-incrimination, or be forced to exercise her 5th Amendment rights, during discovery in the civil case, which could impact the criminal one. Therefore, he ordered that any deposition of Karen Read or discovery from Read be held until the criminal case is done.

However, he denied the request that discovery be halted completely, meaning discovery concerning the other defendants and witnesses can begin.

Read's criminal case is scheduled to begin on Jan. 27, 2025, and is expected to last no longer than three months, according to the court. Her first criminal trial ended in mistrial on July 1 of this year.

See the full decision from Judge White

