Karen Read court hearing to address issue of ‘grave concern' to judge: live updates

Judge Beverly Cannone suspended a motions hearing last week after she received information from the Commonwealth that she said gave her 'grave concern' about the defense

  • The Karen Read case is back in the courtroom on Tuesday for a motion hearing set to continue after the presiding judge abruptly suspended last week's proceedings
  • Read is accused of hitting and killing Boston police Officer John O'Keefe, her boyfriend, with her SUV in January 2022; she faces charges including second-degree murder
  • Read's defense claims she is the victim of a police coverup
  • The first trial ended in mistrial; a second trial is set to start in April

The Karen Read case is back in the courtroom on Tuesday for a motion hearing set to continue after the presiding judge abruptly suspended last week's proceedings, saying she had "grave concern" about new information provided to her by the prosecution.

