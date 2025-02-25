Karen Read court hearing to address issue of ‘grave concern' to judge: live updates

What to Know The Karen Read case is back in the courtroom on Tuesday for a motion hearing set to continue after the presiding judge abruptly suspended last week's proceedings

Read is accused of hitting and killing Boston police Officer John O'Keefe, her boyfriend, with her SUV in January 2022; she faces charges including second-degree murder

Read's defense claims she is the victim of a police coverup

The first trial ended in mistrial; a second trial is set to start in April

The Karen Read case is back in the courtroom on Tuesday for a motion hearing set to continue after the presiding judge abruptly suspended last week's proceedings, saying she had "grave concern" about new information provided to her by the prosecution.

