Karen Read court hearing to address issue of ‘grave concern' to judge: live updates

What to Know
- The Karen Read case is back in the courtroom on Tuesday for a motion hearing set to continue after the presiding judge abruptly suspended last week's proceedings
- Read is accused of hitting and killing Boston police Officer John O'Keefe, her boyfriend, with her SUV in January 2022; she faces charges including second-degree murder
- Read's defense claims she is the victim of a police coverup
- The first trial ended in mistrial; a second trial is set to start in April
The Karen Read case is back in the courtroom on Tuesday for a motion hearing set to continue after the presiding judge abruptly suspended last week's proceedings, saying she had "grave concern" about new information provided to her by the prosecution.
