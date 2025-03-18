Final two days of hearings in Karen Read case before retrial gets underway

Tuesday begins a two-day saga of critical hearings in the Karen Read case, with both sides set to make their pleas to the presiding judge to resolve any remaining legal issues ahead of next months's retrial.

The next two days of hearings are expected to be the final ones before jury selection begins for the retrial in two weeks. These motions will help shape the evidence, witnesses and narratives the jurors will hear during Read's second trial.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Read is accused of murder in the death of Boston police officer John O'Keefe in 2022. Authorities have alleged she drunkenly hit him with her SUV and left him in the snow, where he was found dead the following morning.

Karen Read's second trial is set to begin April 1, with two pivotal hearings scheduled for this week. We spoke to two legal experts about what the judge still needs to get done. Follow NBC10 Boston: https://instagram.com/nbc10boston https://tiktok.com/@nbc10boston https://facebook.com/NBC10Boston https://twitter.com/NBC10Boston https://bsky.app/profile/nbcboston.com

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Read's defense has claimed that Read is at the receiving end of a massive coverup involving law enforcement corruption, and that she is being framed for the murder.

The defense team is fighting to keep Read's blood alcohol content test from being allowed in court. It showed that she was over the legal limit, but it was taken hours after the alleged killing. The defense is also trying to keep out details of a trip Read and O'Keefe took to Aruba.

It's been said that they had an explosive argument on that trip, and in the first trial, prosecutors tried to create a link to a motive. The defense says the trip is irrelevant to the case.

The defense team also wants to use a third party culprit defense in the retrial — a tactic they used during the first trial, where they suggested it was somebody else responsible for O'Keefe's death. The prosecution is pushing back on the defense's ability to use this argument in the retrial.

Tuesday's hearing will begin at 9 a.m.