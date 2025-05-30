Defense starts presenting their case in Karen Read retrial today

The prosecution in the Karen Read murder retrial rested its case Thursday, and now the defense will take over on Day 24 of testimony Friday.

Outside of court yesterday, Read said Matt DiSogra, a director of engineering at an accident reconstruction firm, will be the first witness called by her defense team.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

She also said they plan to spend a week and a half to two weeks proving her innocence, after the prosecution spent 23 trial days accusing her in John O'Keefe's January 2022 death.

After nearly 40 witnesses spoke over weeks, the prosecution in the Karen Read trial rested. Did Hank Brennan's case match the expectations he set? Our experts weigh in on his presentation, whether he left room for reasonable doubt and more. Plus, the defense will likely call Michael Proctor, Brian Albert and Brian Higgins in the coming weeks. What will happen if and when they take the stand?

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Just before resting its case, the commonwealth played a prior televised interview clip that Read did with ID Docuseries on April 10, 2024.

In the clip that was shown in the courtroom, Read is heard saying, "So I thought, could I have run him over? Did he try to get me as I was leaving and I didn't know it? I've always got my music blasting, it's snowing, I've got the wipers going, the heater blasting, did he come and hit the back of my car and I hit him in the knee and he was drunk and passed out, and asphyxiated or something? and then when I hired David Yanetti, I asked him those questions. 'The night of January 29, like David what if I don't know, what if I ran his foot over, or what if, I clipped him in the knee and he passed out or went to care for himself and he threw up or passed out and David said then yeah you have some element of culpability."

Read is accused of hitting O'Keefe with her SUV and leaving him to die in the cold outside a home in Canton, Massachusetts, that they were invited to after a night out drinking at two bars in town.

The defense has claimed that O'Keefe went into that home and today will be the first of many days they'll work to prove that to this jury by pointing fingers at three controversial figures in the case -- former Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor, ATF Agent Brian Higgins and the Canton homeowner Brian Albert Sr.

The prosecution declined to call any of those three this trial, but they are at the center of this entire case for the defense.

Read said Thursday there's a possibility her defense team calls them to testify.