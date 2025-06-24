Karen Read defense attorney blasts special prosecutor's post-verdict statement

Karen Read defense attorney Alan Jackson has blasted the statement released by the special prosecutor in her retrial, Hank Brennan, as "a desperate attempt to save face" following last week's verdict in the trial.

Jackson released the statement Tuesday, a day after Brennan said in a statement that his own investigation of the facts in the case led him to believe that Read, and no one else, was responsible for John O'Keefe's death, and that a "campaign of intimidation and abuse" waged in public and on social media was "the antithesis of justice," and could threaten the justice system's integrity.

Special prosecutor Hank Brennan has broken his silence on the Karen Read verdict, weighing in on the verdict and the fallout.

Jackson and Brennan sparred for months, first through dozens of pre-trial motions filed in court, then in the weekslong trial, which ended with Read acquitted on all but the lowest form of one charge.

Read Karen Read attorney Alan Jackson's full statement on special prosecutor Hank Brennan:

The jury has spoken, but Special Prosecutor Hank Brennan, in an egregious breach of prosecutorial ethics, has tried to publicly shame and discredit that very jury. For him to attempt to supplant his personal views for that of the jury is a desperate attempt to save face in the wake of a unanimous rejection of the prosecution’s case.

The Rules of Professional Conduct are clear: A prosecutor should support the legitimacy of the justice system and promote public confidence in its operations. Openly attacking a jury’s verdict because he disagrees with it undermines that centuries’-old edict.

Mr. Brennan claims that his investigation was “thorough.” If that were true, the Commonwealth would have uncovered what we, the defense, uncovered: hidden exculpatory evidence; lies and perjury by the Commonwealth’s own witnesses; cops covering for other cops; a biased and corrupt lead investigator with personal ties to witnesses; and inculpatory and suspicious conduct by myriad witnesses.

The only job of an ethical prosecutor is to seek the truth in a just and fair manner. The Commonwealth fell wildly short of that responsibility. Theirs was not an effort to find justice for John O’Keefe. Rather, it was a personal vendetta against Karen Read by DA Michael Morrissey and his hand-picked prosecutors—and it cost the people of Norfolk County millions.

The fact is Karen Read is factually innocent, and this case never should have gone to trial in the first place. This case is a stark reminder that there has been a complete breakdown in what is supposed to be our justice system. Those in power are more interested in protecting themselves than the citizens that they are sworn to protect.



The Commonwealth’s defamatory public comments ring hollow to the very constituents they are supposed to serve. It is now crystal clear that disgraced DA Michael Morrissey has no interest in actually seeking justice for John O’Keefe by identifying and prosecuting the real killer or killers. The Commonwealth would rather simply condemn the jury and its fair and lawful verdict.

We are thankful for the jury’s commitment to truth, and that they found their way to a just verdict. But make no mistake—if DA Michael Morrissey had his way, the truth never would have come out in this case. It would have been lost somewhere in private and deleted conversations that would never have seen the light of day. Corruption like this doesn’t happen in isolation. How many innocent people have been railroaded because of failures in our judicial system? We, as citizens, must demand more of our institutions.

Brennan was hired by the Norfolk District Attorney's Office to serve as the lead prosecutor for the second Read trial. The first trial, which ended in a mistrial, was prosecuted by Assistant Norfolk District Attorney Adam Lally.

Jackson represented Read for both trials.

