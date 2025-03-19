Karen Read

Karen Read defense team files list of prospective witnesses ahead of retrial

The defense named Michael Proctor — a now former state trooper — as one of the over 90 prospective witnesses

By Matt Fortin

Karen Read
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

Karen Read's defense team has filed their list of prospective witnesses ahead of next month's looming retrial.

The filing, submitted by defense attorney Alan Jackson, lists 91 names as prospective witnesses that the defense may call to the stand for testifying.

The list includes many familiar names from the first trial — members of the Albert and McCabe families, Brian Higgins and Kerry Roberts are all listed.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey is also named, as is former Massachusetts State Trooper Michael Proctor — Massachusetts State Police announced his firing on Wednesday.

Read the full list in the defense's filing below:

This article tagged under:

Karen Read
