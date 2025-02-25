What to know before Read's Tuesday hearing, after ‘grave concern' remark by judge

The Karen Read case is going to be back in the courtroom on Tuesday, with a motion hearing set to continue after the presiding judge abruptly ended last week's proceedings due to new information she received from the Commonwealth.

Tuesday's hearing is expected to begin at 11 a.m. in Suffolk Superior Court in Dedham.

At Tuesday's hearing, Read's lawyers could face trouble over their behavior involving the crash reconstruction experts, NBC10 Boston legal analyst Michael Coyne said, and it's possible they could face disciplinary action. He said the most drastic "would be sanctions, either removing them from the case or limiting their involvement and perhaps referring them to disciplinary authorities."

Meanwhile, a source with told NBC10 Boston on Monday that the federal investigation into the handling of the Karen Read case has ended, and no charges are being filed against law enforcement.

That investigation played a significant role in the first trial against Read, who's been accused of killing her boyfriend Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, by hitting him with her SUV.

Crash reconstruction experts hired by federal prosecutors looking into how the case was handled came to a different conclusion, a theory that Read's lawyers were able to discuss in front of the jury. They couldn't come to a unanimous decision, leading to a mistrial this summer.

Read's retrial is due for April, with the continuation of a major court hearing — in which prosecutors are expected to discuss the defense's crash reconstruction experts — coming Tuesday. At the start of the hearing last week, prosecutors had implied the defense may have had a closer relationship with the experts than what was revealed to the judge, prompting the judge to suspend the hearing, citing "grave concern."